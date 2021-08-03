Medeama won’t sign any players from Yussif Chibsah’s consortium again - Report

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

The hierarchy of Medeama SC have decided against signing any players in future from the football consortium run by Yussif Chibsah.



Chibsah, a former footballer who played for Asante Kotoko on the local scene before moving to spend many seasons in Sweden, runs the agency consortium Club Africa Consult that currently has players at Medeama.



According to Accra-based radio station Asempa FM, Medeama have taken a decision at the highest level of the club to discontinue doing business with the agency due to the performance and conduct of players acquire from the agency.



However broadcast journalist Andy Obeng Kwaku failed to mention name of players who have become the subject of the recent discussions.



Club Africa Consult manages many top stars in the Ghana Premier League and has players at giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.



