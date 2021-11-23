Medeama will be in the top 4 soon - Interim coach Umar Abdul

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Medeama SC interim coach, Umar Abdul Rabi, is confident that the Yellow and Mauves will climb into the top four soon.



The stopgap manager is very hopeful that he will turn things around for the Tarkwa based side after a slow start to the season.



Abdul fills the void of outgone gaffer, Ignatius Osei-Fosu who was axed after three games in charge. Fosu led the club to two draws and a defeat, occupying the bottom of the table.



Abdul Rabi after steering Medeama to their first league win over Karela United revealed the style he wants to introduce to his team.



"Most say I come from the academy. In the academy, we believe in the play(system) and I have been telling the boys to keep the ball. We should play as a team; we should not be going long and this is what we want to do and that’s how Medeama play. That is what we want to do and that is what I’m going to do," He told Kessben FM.



He concluded that the team will climb into the top four soon.



"They say we should not talk like that(brag) but I know what I can do; just watch, we will be within the top four," He added





Medeama have moved to 10th on the league log following the 2-0 win over their western rivals last Monday.