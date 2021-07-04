Medeama unhappy with Justice Blay over injury treatment

Sports News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC are unhappy with midfielder Justice Blay for his conduct, according to Kumasi-based Pure FM.



Broadcast journalist OB Trice reported last week that the Tarkwa-based club are seriously unhappy with the conduct of the former Asante Kotoko target who is recuperating from a leg injury.



According to the reports aired last week on the radio station Blay has jeopardized his recovery schedule after telling hospital staff to take off the Plaster of Paris (P.O.P) on his leg to aid his recovery after undergoing surgery.



The reports further claim that after signing a bond with the hospital officials the P.O.P was taken off and the 29-year-old headed straight traditional herbal treatment which has backfired.



The situation has angered Medeama bankroller and owner Moses Armah, popularly known as Parker, who spent several 1000s of Ghana Cedis to get the surgery done.



Blay sustained a horrific leg injury during a matchday 20 clash with Legon Cities FC at the Akoon Park after going into a challenge with defender Joseph Adjei.