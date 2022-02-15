Medeama striker Amed Toure offers advice to Kotoko's Cameroonian duo

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Asante Kotoko forward Amed Toure has advised the Cameroonian duo Frank Etouga Mbella and George Mfegue to remain patient despite interests abroad.



The pair have been in blistering form for the Porcupine Warriors with Etouga- the league's top scorer- attracting interests from France.



Mbella netted his second hat-trick of the season as Asante Kotoko romped past Accra Lions on Saturday, February 12, 2022.



"I will advise Mbella and Mfegue to be patient. Playing for Kotoko is lucrative. You can get a whole lot from the supporters. They should not be deceived by agents who will promise to take them for greener pastures elsewhere. They should be focused. The circumstances of Yacouba's exit was not the best. They should remain focused," he told Akoma FM in Kumasi.



Eouga and Mfegue arrived in Kumasi ahead of the start of the season from AS Fortuna and Avion Academy respectively, and have since been the key players for the Porcupine Warriors.



Asante Kotoko currently sit top of the table after 16 matches and will face Hearts of Oak on Sunday in the Super Clash in Accra.