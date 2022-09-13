Medeama star Kwasi Donsu wants to add goals to his game this season as he eyes Ghana call up

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama midfielder Kwasi Donsu has targeted more goals in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.



The captain of the Yellow and Mauves featured as his side started the 2022/23 campaign with an away win over Legon Cities at the El-Wak Stadium on Sunday.



A second half strike from Kofi Asmah was all the Tarkwa-based club needed to grab the three points of the of the campaign after a spirited second half performance.



Speaking to Sunyani-based Union FM, the experienced Ghana Premier League midfielder reiterated desire to play for the national team and has therefore set sights on scoring goals to aid his quest.



“It is the dream of every player to wear his national colours, at some point in time, Ghanaians were clamoring for my inclusion in the national team because of my performance but it didn’t happen. All is not lost; I have to keep fighting maybe my time will come,” he said.



“In Ghana a player is highly rated with goal scoring, so I am hoping to add goals to my game this season and I believe that will help me to achieve my aim of wearing the national colours”