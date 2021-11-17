Medeama sack coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu after failing to win a game

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Medeama SC have parted ways with Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu after four months in charge.



Ignatius Osei-Fosu has had a poor start to the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League campaign earning just two points from a possible nine.



Medeama were thumped 4-0 by Bechem United in their first league game of the season.



The Mauve and Yellow’s later drew their game with Bibiani Goldstars in Tarkwa in matchday two before playing another stalemate with Eleven Wonders in their 3rd game of the season.



Last season, Ignatius Osei-Fosu enjoyed a good campaign in the Ghana Premier League with Techiman Eleven Wonders helping them finish 11th on the table.



Following his performance in the league last season, the former Liberty Professionals coach was brought in August to replace Yaw Preko whose performance did not excite the management of Medeama SC.



But after failing to win a game in three outings, the gaffer has been fired by his employers at Medeama SC.



Ignatius Osei-Fosu becomes the second coach to be sacked after AshantiGold sacked coach Ernest Thompson.



