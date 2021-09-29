Medeama's Samuel Appiah joins Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Asante Kotoko has announced the signing of defender Samuel Appiah ahead of the upcoming season.



The right-back joins the record holders of the Ghana Premier League from two-times MTN FA Cup winners Medeama Sc.



Samuel Appiah has begun a new chapter in his career after signing a three-year contract with the Porcupine Warriors.



He becomes the second Medeama player to have joined Asante Kotoko in the ongoing transfer window after the club announced the signing of midfielder Richard Boadu on Monday, September 27, 2021.



"Right-wing-back Samuel Appiah joins us on a three-year deal from Medeama SC. Let's welcome him in our local dialects and we start with AKWAABAH," the club Twitter.



