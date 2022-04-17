Medeama's Akoon Community Park flooded after heavy rains

Sports News of Sunday, 17 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama's Akoon Community Park has been hit by a deluge of rain, turning the pitch into nothing more than a giant swimming pool or a lake.



The uninterrupted rainfall has caused serious disruption after a second-tier league match involving Unistar and Asokwa Deportivo was called off on Saturday.



The heavy downpour has caused chaos inside the facility as the tunnel, goalposts and the pitch itself have been submerged by rain.



The home ground of the Medeama has now turned into a Lake but could be back to host matches when the team play their home game next week.



The two-time FA Cup champions are on the road to the capital, where they will take on Legon Cities in an epic matchday 25 of the Ghana Premier League match.



Medeama are fifth on the table, nine points clear of their opponents in 11th position on the league table.



The Tarkwa-based side are smarting from their 2-1 win over Real Tamale United at home last weekend.



Coach Umar Rabi has kept faith with the core of the team that produced the win over the Northern region team at the Akoon Community Park in Tarkwa.



They come up against a wounded Legon Cities side which lost 1-0 under controversial circumstances at the Golden City Park.



Pressure is still mounting 0n coach Maxwell Konadu and his counterpart from Tarkwa as they face each other at the military ground.



Medeama have clocked 11 wins, seven defeats and six draws in 24 matches this season.



Legon Cities have tallied 30 points, winning seven, drawing nine and losing eight matches in 24 outings in the process.