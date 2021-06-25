Medeama report goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi to Ghana FA for going AWOL

Sports News of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama have reported their goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for going absent without leave (AWOL), GHANAsoccernet.com Headquarters can exclusively report.



The 26-year-old has not reported to training since May 19, the club told the local football's governing body on Thursday.



It's unclear why the Black Stars-B shot-stopper has absented himself from training but sources says he may be angling for a move away from the club.



The Mauve and Yellows have reported the former Asante Kotoko gloveman to the Ghana FA for serious breach of his contract.



" The player (Eric Ofori Antwi) has a running contract with Medeama Sporting Club and he is yet to report to camp/training since 19th May, 2021, a letter to the Ghana FA intercepted by Ghana's leading football portal, GHANAsoccernet.com on Thursday read.



"The player who still has a running contract is yet to report to camp/training. Effort to reach him on phone and other means have proved futile and abortive.



"In a serious breach of obligations, the player has deliberately positioned himself in a manner as to deny the club the uses of his services as per the contract between the player and the club.



"Even though we have initiated steps to deal with the situation within our own internal mechanism, we deem it appropriate to notify you, as regulators of the game, so that nobody takes undue advantage of the situation in future." the letter ended.



Ofori Antwi, who is wanted by Premier League trio Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC and Legon Cities, has been offered the option to buy out his contract which runs out in January 2022.



Even though Medeama have decided to let Antwi out of the club, they will only let him go when he buys the remainder of his contract.



The former Ghana U20 and Black Stars B shot stopper has been behaving awkwardly since losing his position to second choice goalkeeper Frank Boateng.



The technical staff led by head coach Yaw Preko have decided to face the remaining matches of the season without the former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper.



