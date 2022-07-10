Medeama presents GPL silver medals to sponsors Gold Fields Ghana Ltd

Sports News of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Medeama SC President Mr. Moses Armah led a team from the club to present the Ghana Premier League 2021/22 silver-winning medals to their sponsors, Gold Fields Ghana Ltd.



The medals were presented to The Acting EVP and Head of West Africa, Joshua Mortoti at a brief meeting on Thursday, July 7, 2022.



The Acting Vice-President of Goldfields attended the event, Mr. Joshua Mortoti and his team.



Medeama president Moses Armah, former CEO and now board member in charge of administration, James Essilfie, and the club’s Administrative Manager, were all in attendance.



Others who attended the event include long-serving midfielder and administrator Joseph Tetteh Zutah and outstanding Communication Director Patrick Akoto.



The meeting to present the silver medal occurred at the Goldfields Corporate Office in Accra.