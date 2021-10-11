Medeama play out 2-2 draw with AshantiGold in pre-season friendly

Sports News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama played out a 2-2 draw with AshantiGold on Sunday, 10 October 2021 in a pre-season friendly.



Winger Zakaria Mumuni scored all two goals for the Tarkwa-based side as new coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu continues to work on his squad.



They had to bounce back after losing to King Faisal on Saturday in another test match.



New signing John Josiah Andoh scored for the Miners and defender Amos Kofi Nkrumah converted a spot kick for a share of the spoils.



Medeama begin their campaign with an away game at Bechem United while AshGold travel to Techiman to face Eleven Wonders.



