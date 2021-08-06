Medeama midfielder Richard Boadu opens up on Hearts and Kotoko links

Sports News of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama SC midfield dynamo, Richard Boadu, has confirmed newly crowned Ghana Premier League champions Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have contacted him for a move.



Hearts and Kotoko are reportedly interested in the services of the player, but there has not been any official bid to Medeama for the midfielder.



However, Boadu has disclosed that there is interest in his services from the Ghanaian giants.



"I have been contacted by the officials of Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko,'' he told Pure FM.



"I will surely make the best decision on my next destination," he added.



The 22-year-old has revealed his intentions of leaving the club in the transfer window.



"I have already talked to the owner of Medeama SC Moses Parker about my future. I still have a two-year contract with Medeama but I want to leave," said Boadu.



"I have played four years at Medeama SC and it's time to move on. That's my decision for now."



"My doors are opened to join any club in the Ghana Premier League."