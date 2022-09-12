Medeama midfielder Kwasi Donsu not giving up on Black Stars dream

Sports News of Monday, 12 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama midfielder Kwasi Donsu has not given up on his dream of playing for the Black Stars and is working hard to achieve it.



Donsu, 26, is still vying for his first Black Stars call-up, having narrowly missed out in seasons when he was at his best.



"It is the dream of every player to wear his national colours, at some point in time, Ghanaians were clamouring for my inclusion in the national team because of my performance but it didn’t happen. All is not lost; I have to keep fighting maybe my time will come,” Donsu said on Union FM.



“In Ghana, a player is highly rated with goal scoring, so I am hoping to add goals to my game this season and I believe that will help me to achieve my aim of wearing the national colours”



Donsu has been on Medeama's radar since 2013, winning two MTN FA Cup trophies.



In 2019, he played 15 games on loan with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.



