Medeama management settle players outstanding winning bonuses

Sports News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The management of Medeama Soccer Club has settled the outstanding winning bonuses of the players.



The players threatened to boycott training ahead of their MTN FA Cup quarterfinal game against Attram De Visser Soccer Academy.



The news of unpaid bonuses of seven matches boiled up ahead of the game but after the win in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, five outstanding bonuses have been paid.



The money was given to the captain, Joseph Tetteh Zutah yesterday before their FA Cup game according to reports in the local media.



The Yellow and Mauve secured a 3-2 win over the Academy Boys on Sunday at the Akoon Park.



The club has already secured a place in Caf Confederations Cup next season after qualifying for the semifinal of the competition.



Medeama will play Hearts of Oak in the semi-final of the competition this weekend at the Cape Coast Stadium.



The Tarkwa based club are two times winners of the MTN FA Cup.



Medeama endured a torrid Ghana Premier League season finishing on the 5th position with 54 points.