Medeama forward Ahmed Toure refuses to rule out Hearts of Oak’s GPL title challenge

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC forward Ahmed Toure believes Hearts of Oak can amends in the second half of the season to annex the Ghana Premier League title.



The reigning Ghana Premier League champions currently trails Kotoko by 12 points after 16 matches each.



The Phobians play host to the Porcupine Warriors on Sunday in an outstanding league game.



Ahead of the game, the former Kotoko striker noted the title race is not over Hearts of Oak as he believes they can still stage a comeback to clinch the title.



"Kotoko and Hearts of Oak matches are unpredictable. It’s very difficult to predict. The better side carry the day. If you go into the games to do something special, you may be disappointed. You have to take it cool as any other match," he told Akoma FM.



"Currently Kotoko is the most inform club but anything is possible in the 2nd round but let's not forget that Hearts were the best side just last season. So anything is possible. I don't think Kotoko has won the league yet. There are more matches to go."



