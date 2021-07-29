Medeama did not offer me any platform, I went there to work - Samuel Boadu

Sports News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu claims Medeama did not give him any platform to thrive in a sensational tirade targeted at his former club ahead of their MTN FA Cup semi-final match in Cape Coast on Sunday.



Boadu appeared incensed after Medeama's Communication chief Patrick Akoto said his outfit offered a platform for the former Asokwa Deportivo gaffer to showcase his coaching prowess.



"We take extreme delight that we picked Samuel Boadu and gave him a huge platform. Very few clubs or perhaps none at the Premier League level would have dared to take that risk especially when he was hugely unknown.



"But we believed in him and he has successfully guided Hearts to the league crown," Akoto said.



But Boadu, who joined the Mauve and Yellows from third-tier side Asokwa Deportivo, has lashed out at the club for the claim.



"They should stop saying they gave me the platform, I came to work for them” Boadu texted to Asempa FM Morning Show host Kwadwo Mensah on Thursday.



However, Akoto reacted to his claim and said" “Posterity will judge him for what he has said.”



Boadu joined Medeama from third-tier side Shooting Stars.



