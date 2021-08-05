Medeama decide against participating in CAF Confederation Cup after FA Cup exit - Report

Sports News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian side Medeama have decided against participating in the 2021-22 CAF Confederation Cup after failing to win the MTN FA Cup, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The two-time FA Cup winners believe their inability to clinch their third title has taken the shine off their bid to represent the country in the Africa inter-club competition next season.



Six Premier League clubs including Medeama applied for licence to participate in the African competition amid hopes of clinching the FA Cup.



However, the side's 3-0 semi-final defeat to Hearts of Oak has drastically reduced its interest in participating in the competition - urging the winner of the Cup final to take the remaining slot available.



Medeama want to only represent the country on sporting grounds- thus deciding against participating in the competition after missing out on the crown.



This means the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association will have to take a decision on the next line of action following Medeama's withdrawal.



Ashantigold, who are finalists for Sunday's FA Cup final against Hearts, did not apply for a licence.



It's unclear if the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will grant the miners a special dispensation to represent the nation next term.



With Hearts of Oak annexing the league crown, the Phobians will represent the country in the CAF Champions League regardless of the outcome of the FA Cup.



That meant Medeama will take that place after Asante Kotoko - the other club granted license to participate in Africa exited the competition.



The other two semi-finalists Berekum Chelsea and Ashanti Gold failed to submit a bid, which means the outcome of a potential title win will be inconsequential.



The Club Licensing Department opened a general application last month for clubs willing to participate in next season’s CAF Inter-Club competitions to apply for licence in line with the new CAF directives and timetable.



However, the Department considered Legon Cities’ request to withdraw from the process after their elimination from the MTN FA Cup. Two other clubs who were also eliminated in the round of 16, Aduana FC and Great Olympics, failed to meet the timeline and had their applications rejected.



Hearts, Kotoko and Medeama have since received their official Award Letter with the necessary recommendations. As a result, Accra Sports Stadium and the Madina Astro Turf have been conditionally approved for Hearts as their home venue and training facility respectively.



Medeama and Kotoko have both been given conditional approval to also use the Cape Coast Stadium as their home venue as part of the licensing process.



In addition, Medeama SC's Akoon Park has been approved as the training facility for the CAF Licensing Process, with the Adjako Jachie training facility being approved to be used by Kotoko for the Licensing Process.