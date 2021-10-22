You are here: HomeSports2021 10 22Article 1386097

Sports News of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama complete signing of Samuel Frimpong in a two-year deal

Kotoko defender, Samuel Frimpong Kotoko defender, Samuel Frimpong

Medeama SC have completed the signing of former Asante Kotoko defender Samuel Frimpong ahead of the new season, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 24-year-old has joined the Yellow and Mauves on a free transfer after penning a two-year contract.

Frimpong was released by Kotoko at the end of the 2020/2021 campaign where he made 23 appearances in the Ghana Premier League.

The right-back is a straight replacement for Samuel Appiah who has departed Medeama for Kotoko during this transfer window.

Frimpong spent the 2019/2020 season on loan at Karela United FC having played 9 matches in the truncated league due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He joined Kotoko from the second-tier side Bekwai Youth Football Academy in 2019.