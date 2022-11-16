Medeama coach David Duncan not worried despite club’s poor run in form

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama coach David Duncan is not worried despite his outfit unimpressive performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



The Yellow and Mauves suffered a 1-0 defeat to Asante Kotoko in matchday 6 of the domestic top-flight last Saturday.



The Tarkwa-based club has been poor this campaign, losing four games and winning two after six matches. Medeama currently sit 14ht position with 6 points.



Speaking after the sides narrow defeat to Kotoko, the former assistant coach of the Black Stars likens his side current situation to English side Leicester City.



“I’m not under pressure because it happened in Leicester, it happened elsewhere, I mean this is not the first time something like that is happening in football. Even with coaches who perhaps begun a season with clubs so I can understand where the problem is coming from, so I am not worried at all”



Medeama will take on Bibiani Goldstars in matchday 7 of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.