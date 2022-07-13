Medeama close in on top Hearts target

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: phobianews.com

Medeama SC is close to fending off strong interest from Hearts to strike a deal for Bechem United midfielder Francis Twene.



The Hunters are reluctantly willing to sell Twene this summer to help raise some much-needed money, with the club hoping the money they bring in from selling Twene will mean they do not have to sell other stars like Clinton Duodu or Samuel Osei Kuffour.



For the last few weeks, it’s been a straight shoot-out between Medeama and Hearts for Twene’s signature. Both sides have been reluctant to meet Bechem United’s asking price.



There was some optimism that this was Hearts’ deal to lose, but several Ghanaian outlets now see Medeama as the leading contenders as Bechem United has made it clear that they only want money in exchange for Twene, not players.



Twene was one of the stand-out performers of the just-ended season and arguably one of the best in his position in the league.