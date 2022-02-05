Medeama charged US$43k for unlawful dismissal of Ignatius Fosu

Sports News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC have been ordered to pay damages in excess of $43,000 for the unlawful sacking of Ignatius Fosu as head coach of the club.



The Mauve and Yellows dismissed the former Liberty Professionals trainer in November 2021 after he spent just three months in charge of the Tarkwa-based club.



Medeama also terminated the contract of former Ghana U17 international Seth Ablade who was the technical director of the club.



Fosu was on a reported GHS10,000 a month salary along with other enticing bonuses and other packages. Following the termination of his contract in November, the 35-year-old trainer reported the matter to the Status Committee of the Ghana FA.



After going through the hearing process, the independent body of the Ghana FA has issued its verdict ordering Medeama to pay GHS150,000 to the coach.



Meanwhile Ghana Sports Online can also report that Medeama have also been ordered to pay GHS130,000 to Seth Ablade for a similar violation of his contract.