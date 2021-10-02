Medeama announce signing of Ivory Coast goalkeeper Boris Mandjui

Sports News of Saturday, 2 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghana Premier League club Medeama SC have announced the signing of Ivorian goalkeeper Boris Junior Mandjui on a three-year deal.



The 25-year-old has joined the Mauve and Yellows after ending his contract at Ivorian outfit Association Sportive de L’indenie.



He becomes the second goalkeeper to sign for the two-time FA Cup champions following the capture of John Kwadwo Moosie from Eleven Wonders.



The duo will replace departing Eric Ofori Antwi and Frank Boateng, whose contract was terminated earlier.



The former Salitas goalkeeper has also had stints with Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas and USFA Ouagadougou.



During his days at Williamsville and Salitas, he played a total of 10 matches in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup, respectively.