Medeama announce 21-Man squad for FA Cup semi-finals clash against Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Medeama Coach Yaw Preko has announced his 21-Man squad for their MTN FA Cup Semi-Finals clash against Hearts of Oak on Sunday.



The Yellow and Mauves outfit are meeting the Phobians in the Semi-Finals stage for the second time since their first meeting in 2013/14 season.



Head coach of the side, Yaw Preko will have will have another opportunity to test his night against Coach Samuel Boadu, who left the Tarkwa based side to pick Hearts of Oak.



They eliminated Attram De Visser at the Quarter-Final stage but Hearts of Oak's aim for the double makes it an uphill task for the two times FA Cup champions.



Ahead of the game, Yaw Preko, who once played and coached Accra Hearts of Oak, has announced his men for Sunday's clash.



