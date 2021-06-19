Medeama and Karela supporters pledge to be peaceful during FA Cup match

Sports News of Saturday, 19 June 2021

The two supporters groups in the Western Region have vowed to work hard for peace ahead of Sunday's MTN FA Cup match, according to credible information obtained by Domesticsportsgh.com.



Karela United and Medeama SC will clash in the MTN FA Cup round of 32 on Sunday at Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.



Despite the fact that tensions are high ahead of the major clash, the two supporting groups are said to have made the pledge during a meeting arranged by the chief of Nzema-Aiyinase, Nana EtweKpanyinli VI.



According to insider sources, the two sides were in a bad mood during their Ghana Premier League matchday 30 encounter, which Medeama SC won 1-0.



It was alleged that on that day, Karela fans and club officials were violently assaulted by Medeama officials and supporters.



Regarding today's meeting, the leaders of both groups agreed to put all their differences aside and vowed to work together for peace as the only two Premier League teams in the Western Region.



