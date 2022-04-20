Medeama SC to float shares next season - Club President Moses Parker reveals

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Moses Armah Parker, the President of Medeama Sporting Club, has revealed the process of listing shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange.



According to him, the procedure will be finished by the end of 2022, and it will serve as a secondary source of funding for the team.



“Our Board have done a yeoman's job and I commend them for that. The team [Medeama] doesn’t belong to me only, so we have begun the necessary process to value the club and float shares so that it will belong to the entire people of Tarkwa,” Parker said at a club event.



Medeama SC has won two Ghana FA Cups (2013, 2015), as well as the Ghana Super Cup in 2015, and has competed in CAF inter-club events.



Medeama Football Club was founded in 2008 as a Ghana Division Three League club.



The club's first attempt to qualify for the Ghana Premier League failed in 2010. This resulted in the purchase of the now-defunct Kessben FC the following year.



The club's license was finalized in December 2010, and the club was renamed Medeama Sporting Club in January 2011.



Medeama is currently 5th on the Ghana Premier League table with 39 points after 25 games. They will play WAFA in their next GPL game.