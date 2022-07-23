Medeama SC to begin pre-season on Saturday - Reports

Sports News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC squad will return to Tarkwa today to begin preparations for the GHALCA Top 6 competition, which begins next month, and the 2022/23 GPL season, which begins in September.



Medeama players went on a short break after the end of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season. Medeama ended the season in second place with 56 points after 34 games.



The Yellow and Mauves are participants in the Ghana League Clubs Association pre-season competition, which will take place between August 14 and 31 this year.



The players have been told to bring their Ghana Cards which is a requirement for their registration into next season’s Ghana Premier League.



Coach Umar Rabi and his backroom staff will use the GHALCA Top 6 tournament to prepare the players for the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign.