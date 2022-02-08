Medeama SC sign Sule Musah until 2025

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022
Source: footballghana.com
Ghana Premier League giants, Medeama SC have completed the signing of Sule Musah on a three-year contract.
The Yellow and Mauve outfit last month managed to go on a good run that saw the team break into the top four of the league standings.
However, after a dip in form recently, the team is in danger of dropping out of the top four and seven points behind Asante Kotoko who are leading the league table.
In a bid to strengthen its squad for the second round of the Ghana Premier League season, Medeama SC have today completed the signing of Sule Musah.
The player has signed a deal that would run until February 2025.
“We announce the signing of Sule Musah until February 2025.
“Welcome Sule,” a Medeama SC statement said on Tuesday afternoon.
