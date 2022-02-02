Medeama SC in talks to sign Hearts of Oak winger Patrick Razak

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian giants, Medeama SC are in talks to sign Hearts of Oak winger Patrick Razak, footballghana can report.



The explosive winger was part of the Hearts of Oak squad that won the treble at the end of the 2021/22 football season.



During that campaign, he played a key role for the Phobians where he was directly involved in a number of goals to help the side emerge as not only Champions of the Ghana Premier League but MTN FA Cup as well.



This season, Patrick Razak has only managed to earn little game time at Hearts of Oak leaving him frustrated according to reports.



In the ongoing second transfer window of Ghana football, Medeama SC have offered him a way out of his misery.



Sources have confirmed that the team from Tarkwa is in talks to sign the winger from Hearts of Oak and also exploring the possibility of a loan deal.



The Ghana Premier League side is optimistic that with his signing, it can challenge for the league title in the ongoing season.















