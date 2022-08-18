Medeama SC deny imminent appointment of Prosper Narteh Ogum

Sports News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC have denied reports about the imminent appointment of Prosper Narteh Ogum as their new head coach.



Ogum is currently without a club after resigning from his post as the head coach of Asante Kotoko after just 11 months.



During his stints with Kotoko, the former WAFA gaffer guided the Porcupine Warriors to lift the Ghana Premier League title after seven years.



Earlier report in the local media suggested the Yellow and Mauves are set to appoint Ogum to lead the club ahead of the 2022/23 season.



But the communications director of the two-time MTN FA Cup champions, Patrick Akoto has rubbished such reports.



“It is not true. I will urge the public to treat it with the needed contempt its deserves” he told Footballghana.com.



This means Abdul Umar Rabi who took over the club last season will continue with the Tarkwa-based outfit in the upcoming season.