Medeama 0 - 2 Kotoko: Porcupine Warriors title hopes back on track after vital win on the road

Sports News of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC returned to winning ways with a comfortable win over Medeama SC in Tarkwa on Sunday afternoon.



The Porcupine Warriors with their win have opened a nine-point lead at the top of the Ghana Premier League table.



Andrews Appau rose highest in the box to meet Imoro Ibrahim’s cross following a corner kick to make it 1-0 early in the first half to put the visitors in front.



Top scorer in the Premier League, Franck Thierry Mbella Etouga made it 2-0 to the Reds with a beautiful strike to take his total to 20 this season.



Kotoko's captain on the day, Mudasiru Salifu was sent off for two yellow cards offence as Kotoko had to play with 10 men.



The hosted mounted a second-half pressure and created several attacking opportunities but failed to get enough balls on target with Danlad Ibrahim pulling several tops saves to keep a clean sheet.



The Kumasi-based club leads the Ghana Premier League table with 59 points after 30 games as Bechem United and Medeama are on 50 points each after 31 matches with Kotoko having an outstanding game against Obuasi Ashantigold SC.