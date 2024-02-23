McDan delivers keynote address at world's biggest salt conference in India

Economy of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Daniel McKorley, Executive Chairman of McDan Group Ghana and Electrochem Ghana Limited has been invited as the special guest of honor at the world's biggest salt conference currently taking place in India.



The conference, titled the International Conference on Advances in Salt and Marine Chemicals, aims to address the opportunities and challenges facing the salt and marine chemicals industry.



During the conference, Dr. McKorley will deliver a keynote address highlighting the critical role of salt in various industries. He will also discuss the need for innovative ideas and bold recommendations to tackle the challenges faced by the sector.



In addition to his address, Dr. McKorley will be meeting with India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to discuss the potential for collaboration and growth in the salt industry. This meeting represents an exciting opportunity for Dr. McKorley to showcase the expertise and capabilities of Ghana on a global stage.



Dr. McKorley's remarks at the conference will emphasize the importance of collaboration, technological advancements, sustainable transport solutions, market diversification, and the harnessing of solar salt and marine chemicals.



The presence of Dr. Daniel McKorley at the International Conference on Advances in Salt and Marine Chemicals highlights the growing recognition of Ghana's contribution to the salt industry and positions McDan Group as a key player in this global sector.



The conference is the biggest salt and marine chemical conference in the world and serves as a platform for knowledge-sharing, networking, and collaborative efforts to ensure a sustainable future for the salt industry worldwide.



