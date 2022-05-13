Mbella will only leave Kotoko for the best move - Agent

Sports News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Agent of in-demand Asante Kotoko forward, Franck Etouga Mbella, Amadou Fontem Tigana has revealed that his client will only leave the Porcupine Warriors for the right club.



The red-hot forward has been on the radar of several European clubs including Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and Italian outfit Inter Milan.



Mbella currently leads the goal scorers chart in Ghana with 19 goals, attracting additional interest from Turkish giants Fenerbache.



Despite the growing interest, Amadou Tigana has stated that they are weighing their options.



"We want the best for Mbella, he is a very talented young player who is hungry for success. And as an agent who always seek the best interest of my players, I will make sure he makes the best move if he has to leave Kotoko," he told GHANASoccernet.



Mbella is also on the radar of Elche, St Etienne, Marseille and Sevilla.



Meanwhile, the red-hot striker earned his maiden Cameroon national team call-up on Friday, May 13th for the games against Kenya and Burundi next month.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







