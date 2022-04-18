Mbella equaling my record doesn't change my legendary status - Eric Bekoe

Sports News of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ex- Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Bekoe has insisted that he is still a Kotoko legend despite Franck Mbella equaling his 17 goals record at the club.



In the matchday 25 games, the Porcupine Warriors were hosted at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday by Ghana Premier League returnees, Real Tamale United [RTU].



The Reds were aiming to extend their lead on the league log but suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Northerners.



Goals from Roland Frimpong and Victor Aidoo gave the home team a two-goal cushion before top scorer Franck Etouga Mbella grabbed a consolation for Kotoko.



Mbella's goal means he has scored 17 goals in his debut season in the Ghanaian topflight, equaling Bekoe's record at the club.



However, Bekoe who is famously remembered during his days at the club says he remains a legend of the club despite Mbella equaling his record.



"Hearing Franck Mbella has equaled my goal record which has stood for almost 15 years makes me happy because he’s from the same family (Asante Kotoko) but I wish a Ghanaian player had done that," he said.



"Mbella has only equaled my 17-goals record and may score more to break it but I’m still an Asante Kotoko legend,



" won the Goal King and SWAG Player of the Year playing only 23 games.



"I also won the Ghana Premier League and the BK Edusei Memorial Cup," he added.



The Reds despite the defeat sit top of the league summit with 52 points and will host high-flying Legon Cities at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 26 games this weekend.