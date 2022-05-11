Maybe he is not ready - GFA offer update on Salisu chase after Kurt Okraku's visit

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Football Association have suffered another setback in their pursuit of Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu with Communications Director of the association, Henry Asante Twum hinting that the centre back has not availed himself for possible Black Stars call-up.



According to Henry Asante Twum, there have been no breakthrough in discussions with Salisu as the defender is still requesting for time to make a decision on his international career.



Asante Twum on Kumasi-based Luv FM said that information available to him points to the fact that Salisu has not pledged his allegiance for Ghana.



“He [Kurt Okraku] says it was positive; he says that the player cannot turn his back on his nation,” said Henry.



“Maybe, Salisu is not ready. Maybe he is not prepared. This Salisu issue is a bit complicated, so I want to be careful about dealing with it.



“Salisu was approached by CK, Salisu was approached by Milovan Rajevac, Otto Addo also approached Salisu. Unfortunately, I can’t talk about what happened between him, CK and Milo. I can only speak to the issue regarding the meeting between him and Otto.



“At the time Otto spoke to him, the player felt it was too close to the game so he needed time and so whenever that time comes and the coach still thinks he features prominently in his plans, he will consider playing for his nation,” he stated.



“There has never been a point where Salisu has said that he wouldn’t play for Ghana so let’s not be too sentimental and emotional about this Salisu issue.



“Salisu is a Ghanaian; he recognises the fact that he is a Ghanaian and he can’t turn his back on the nation. He [Kurt Okraku] says it was positive; he says that the player cannot turn his back on his nation,” said Henry.



“Maybe, Salisu is not ready. Maybe he is not prepared. This Salisu issue is a bit complicated, so I want to be careful about dealing with it.



“Salisu was approached by CK, Salisu was approached by Milovan Rajevac, Otto Addo also approached Salisu. Unfortunately, I can’t talk about what happened between him, CK and Milo. I can only speak to the issue regarding the meeting between him and Otto.



“At the time Otto spoke to him, the player felt it was too close to the game so he needed time and so whenever that time comes and the coach still thinks he features prominently in his plans, he will consider playing for his nation,” he stated.



Henry Asante Twum further called for a dispassionate discussion on the Salisu issue,urging Ghanaians not attack the player.



“There has never been a point where Salisu has said that he wouldn’t play for Ghana so let’s not be too sentimental and emotional about this Salisu issue. “Salisu is a Ghanaian; he recognises the fact that he is a Ghanaian and he can’t turn his back on the nation,” Henry added.



It was rumored recently that Salisu, after a meeting with Kurt Okraku promised to make himself available for the next Black Stars call-up.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below











