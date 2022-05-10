May 9 Disaster was criminal negligence on the part of Security - Governance Expert

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A Corporate Governance Expert and Lecturer at GIMPA, Dr. Kwaku Anane-Gyinde, says the stampede that occurred during a football match between Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on May 9, 2001, was simply criminal negligence on the part of officers and men on duty.



According to him the officers and men from the security agencies as well as those from the National Sports Authority were there to ensure the safety of lives and property on the day and not the opposite, which we are all talking about 21 years after its occurrence.



He is, therefore, calling on the government to put officers who were on duty on that fateful day before the law.



Dr. Anane-Gyinde said this on the GTV Breakfast Show, Monday, May 9, 2022.



When his attention was drawn by the host, Kafui Dey to the fact that the said Officers involved were put before the Court, Dr. Anane-Gyinde quickly explained by saying even though some sort of trial took place, the Prosecutors did not do a good job.



“As for the Court, it is only there to listen to the facts, so when you have Prosecutors who come to the Court with shoddy work, you can guess what will happen at the end.



"A Prosecutor can make individuals or groups of people escape justice, this depends on the way and manner the Prosecutor presents him/herself in Court”, according to Dr. Anane Gyinde.