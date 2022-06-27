You are here: HomeSports2022 06 27Article 1569806

Sports News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Disclaimer

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Maxwell Woledzi debuts for Vitoria Guimaraes in pre-season friendly

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Maxwell Woledzi at a training session Maxwell Woledzi at a training session

Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi played his first game for his new side Vitoria Guimaraes in a closed door  game on Saturday, 25 June, in a pre-season friendly.

His side played a friendly game against amateur side AF Braga in a game which ended 1-1.

He posted on his Twitter account: ''Great to play my first pre season game for @VitoriaSC1922.'' 

Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi signed for Portuguese side Vitória SC from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

 The central defender joins the Conquistadores in an operation in which Vitória SC holds 100% of the economic rights of the Ghanaian for the amount of €100,000  with the Danish club entitled to 25% of any future sale.

Vitória Sport Clube, Futebol SAD announces that the player Maxwell Woledzi has signed a contract with the club valid until June 2025.

Trained at the Ghanaian academy Right to Dream, the 20-year-old will join the Victorian B squad after four seasons with FC Nordsjælland, from Denmark.