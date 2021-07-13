Maxwell Konadu sidelined me at Legon Cities - Bashir Hayford

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Maxwell Konadu will lead Legon Cities from next season



• Legon Cities occupy the 14th position on the Ghana Premier League



• Bashir Hayford is not happy with the decision of Maxwell Konadu to accept the job offer at Legon Cities



Veteran Ghanaian coach, Bashir Hayford, has taken a swipe at former Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu for accepting a job offer at Legon Cities while he was in charge.



Maxwell Konadu, who is in charge of the Black Starlets team was appointed as the new technical team member of Legon Cities on Monday, July 5, 2021.



Konadu was expected to work alongside coach Bashir Hayford till the end of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season before taking over as the head coach from next season.



But Bashir Hayford feels betrayed by his “junior” Maxwell Konadu for accepting the job at Legon Cities while he is still there as the head coach of the club and saying that he won’t feel comfortable working with him till the season ends.



"If you knew I am a senior coach, why did you accept the job with only two matches left?



"Why don't you allow your senior to even finish the season? That's what I will do; I don't jump into jobs like that,'' Bashir Hayford told Graphic Sports.



He added that "I think my face is intimidating because he said I was a senior coach and that he gave me that respect and so he wouldn't feel happy. So indeed, if you are given a job and in my presence, you say this then you are telling them you cannot work with me and that they should sack me.”



