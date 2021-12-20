Maxwell Konadu implies Kotoko got lucky against 'wasteful' Legon Cities

Sports News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu was left to rue missed chances in his side defeat to Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko on Sunday.



The Royals suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Porcupine Warriors in matchday 9 of the Ghana Premier League in Dawu.



Cameroonian striker Frank Thierry Mbella Etouga bagged a brace to help the two-time African Champions to victory.



Speaking after the game, the Black Stars assistant coach said the results could have been different if his charges had taken their chances.



“We created the chances and our boys failed to score, I mean if we had converted our chances we wouldn’t have been at this position but haven’t said that the boys did well,” he said.



Maxwell Konadu has come under intense pressure having failed to win a game in their last six matches.



They sit 17th position after 9 matches with 7 points.