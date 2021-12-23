Maxwell Abbey Quaye hopes to make final Black Stars squad for 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Great Olympics forward, Samuel Abbey Quaye says he is not going to add up to the numbers at the pre-tournament camping for the Black Stars ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Abbey Quaye was among the five home-based players to have made Coach Milovan Rajevac’s 30-man provisional squad for the AFCON.



The center-forward is among debutants named in the Black Stars squad released on Tuesday and is hoping to make the final 28 to be submitted to CAF before December 31.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports, Abbey Quaye expressed his excitement after been named in the squad.



“I am very excited about the call-up. It is a dream come true for me. I thank God, my coach Annor Walker, the team and everyone”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Happy 98.9FM.



“I was very happy to have heard my name which I know came because of my hard work.



He added, “I am going there to do my best and make sure I make the final list. I don’t feel intimated by the players at the Black Stars. Some of them are my mentors and others are my friends”.