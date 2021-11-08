Maxwell Abbey-Quaye eyes on goal king award after hat trick against Accra Lions

Sports News of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Great Olympics forward, Maxwell Abbey-Quaye has targeted the top scorer accolade at the end of the season after scoring three goals against Accra Lions.



Abbey guided the Wonder Club to a 3-1 win after a failed to amass all three points on matchday one.



The young forward scored a sublime curler from outside the box, then lobbed the goalkeeper for his second before slotting home a penalty to complete his hat trick.



“In the striking department, everyone is aiming to be crowned the top goalscorer so that is my aim. (I want) to score more goals for the club and make a good impact on the team,” the Black Stars B said after the game.



Abbey-Quaye is now the first player to score a hat trick in the new season.



His three goals take him to the top of the goal king chat, tired with Real Tamale United’s David Abagna. Emmanuel Avenyo(Bechem United), Fatawu Issahaku(Dreams FC), and Osman Ibrahim(King Faisal) follow with two goals each.