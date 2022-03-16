Mauritanian media outlet mocks Ghana over poor Cape Coast Stadium pitch

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigeria announce squad for Ghana game



Daniel Amokachi taunts Ghana as they search for venue for Nigeria clash



Cape Coast Stadium rejected as venue for Ghana-Nigeria game



Ghana has become a laughing stock on the African continent after FIFA/CAF reportedly rejected the Cape Coast Stadium as the venue for Ghana's World Cup play-off against Nigeria due to the poor nature of the pitch.



The Cape Coast Stadium was supposed to host the game on March 25, 2022, in their first-leg clash.



Media outlet, Mauritaniefootball.com has joined the likes of Former Nigerian star, Daniel Amokachi to mock Ghana following the reported rejection of the Cape Coast Stadium.



Mauritaniefootball.com reported that the four-time Africa champions who hosted the Africa Cup of Nations in 2008 can longer boost of one standard facility and risk playing their home game against Nigeria on a neutral ground.



“Fourteen years after organizing the #CAN, #Ghana no longer has single stadium, not an operational law by international standards!



“The #Ghana-#Nigeria first match, 2022 World Cup qualifiers in #Qatar will certainly be played on neutral ground. A very symbolic case of the inability to maintain sports infrastructure," Mauritaniefootball.com reported.



Daniel Amokachi also mocked Ghana in a viral video that was sighted by GhanaWeb.



“We are at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium. We are ready. Look at how beautiful the pitch is, look at how beautiful the stadium is. “We are ready but some people are still looking for a venue. Some people are under confusion, you know who I’m talking about,” he laughed.” Daniel Amokachi also said in a vir



