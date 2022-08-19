You are here: HomeSports2022 08 19Article 1606265

Sports News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mauritania withdraw from WAFU U-15 tournament after 6-0 defeat to 'overaged' Sierra Leone

Mauritania lost 6-0 to Mauritania in WAFU U-15 Mauritania lost 6-0 to Mauritania in WAFU U-15

Mauritania have reportedly withdrawn from the West African Football Union U-15 tournament due to alleged cheating.

The country's withdrawal from the tournament came after their 6-0 defeat to alleged 'overaged' Sierra Leone on Thursday, August 18, 2022,

According to journalist Saddick Adams, Mauritius' decision was based on the safety of their players, avoiding injuries and the age gap between the Serrie Leoneans and Mauritius players.

"Mauritania have withdrawn from the ongoing WAFU U-15 following the 6-0 defeat to Sierra Leone.

They cite health and safety of their players; such as injuries, due to the AGE difference between the teams," he tweeted.


Below are some pictures from the Mauritius defeat to Serrie Leone



EE/KPE

