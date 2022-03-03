Mauritania appoint Amir Abdou as new head coach

Sports News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Mauritania Football Federation has taken a decision to entrust the national team to Amir Abdou who resigned from his post as head coach of Comoros few days ago.



The decision was reached on Wednesday following an Executive Committee meeting in Nouakchott.



Abdou, 49, left his post as head trainer of the island country last week after leading them to a historic Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Cameroon.



Having been in charge of Comoros since 2014, Abdou led them to their very first AFCON participation where they reached the round of 16 in only their debut.



Abdou is taken over the Mauritania national team from Frenchman Didier Gomes Da Rosa who was in charge for just four months since he took over.



Gomes Da Rosa was appointed in November 2021 replacing compatriot Corentin Martins but for a disappointing AFCON campaign, he has been relieved off his duties.



Abdou isn't new to Mauritanian football since he was handed the head coach role of giants FC Nouadhibou since November 2020.



His main task as the Mourabitounes head coach will be to qualify the West African nation to the 2023 AFCON and also the next edition of the CHAN tournament.