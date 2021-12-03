Matthew Anim-Cudjoe holds first training session with Dundee United

Sports News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster, Matthew Anim-Cudjoe held his first training session with Scottish Premier League side, Dundee United.



The 18-year-old joined the Terrors from Ghanaian second-tier team Young Apostles, after training with Bayern Munich and receiving attention from a number of European clubs.



Mathew Anim-Cudjoe, a Ghana U-20 international, has signed a contract with Dundee United and will join the club subject to international clearance.



In March 2021, he helped Ghana win the U-20 African Cup of Nations, appearing in all six games, including the final, in which the Black Satellites won 2-0 over Uganda U-20.



He featured for Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko in the 2019/2020 season before returning to Young Apostles after his loan deal expired.



