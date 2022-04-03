Mattew Anim Cudjoe reacts after making Dundee United debut in Scottish Premiership

Sports News of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian youngster, Matthew Anim Cudjoe is delighted to have made his debut for Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, April 2, 2022.



The 18-year-old was introduced in the 79th minute as United earned a 1-1 draw at Easter Road Stadium in Edinburgh with Hibernian.



Cudjoe replaced Mark Mcnulty and lasted 11 minutes on the pitch.



He had 75% accurate passes and nearly scored late on in the match but he smashed his shot into the side netting.



The Dundee United match report read: ''The introduction of Mathew Anim-Cudjoe seemed to spark life into the attack and Arab contingent behind the goal, the Ghanaian’s entry to the pitch greeted with a loud cheer along with his first touch in a United shirt.



''Anim-Cudjoe went for the near-post in the 89th minute after dancing inside Newell but the ball skidded into the side-netting.''



"The AFCON U-20 champion reacted in a post after playing his first game for Dundee United : Dreams do come true and I will like to thank all who have made this possible, especially my coach.To the fans of @dundeeunitedfc, you have been super amazing and the feedback has been great. I promise my sweat and blood for this club #UnitedTogether."



