Matt Hancock: UK Minister face call to quit afta e kiss colleague Gina Coladangelo

BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock dey face calls to quit afta e break social distancing guidance by kissing im colleague.



Di health secretary bin don tok sorry afta pictures show of am with Gina Coladangelo, reports say dem take di picture on 6 May.



Duncan Baker don become di first Tory MP to openly tell di government say make e resign, while former secretary of state Esther McVey say she for don quit if she dey Mr Hancock position.



But di PM consider di mata to dey closed.



One Downing Street spokesman say Boris Johnson accept Mr Hancock apology, e add say di prime minister get full confidence in di health secretary.



Labour and the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group don also call for di health secretary to be sacked.



On Friday, The Sun publish pictures of Mr Hancock and Ms Coladangelo, who dey both married with three children, as dem dey kiss. Tori be say dem take di picture inside di Department of Health on 6 May, dis one make di health secretary to tok sorry.



But reactions still dey come in afta di news break.



Wetin be di reactions and why?



Ms McVey, Conservative MP for Tatton, tell GB News say she for resign if na she dey in Mr Hancock position and hope say e dey "think di same tin".



Conservative commentator Tim Montgomerie, former adviser to Mr Johnson, tell BBC Radio 4's Today programme say Mr Hancock don be "good secretary of state" but make e resign.



"Wen you undermine your own rules, you get to show di public say you understand di error you make and you resign," e tok.



Mr Montgomerie later tell BBC News say Mr Hancock go probably survive for im job as concerns dey for No10 say im sacking fit lead to make dem chook eye more around oda ministers and e fit create a "domino effect".



Meanwhile, families of Covid victims warn say di breaking of social-distancing guidelines fit damage government message on fighting di virus.



Rivka Gottlieb, from di Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group tell BBC Radio 4's The World Tonight: "If e go announce anoda lockdown or more regulations why anybody go listen to someone wey no dey follow di rules themselves?"



Meanwhile cabinet colleagues don defend di health secretary. Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick, International Trade Secretary Liz Truss and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps all don back am up publicly.



Concerns don also come out about di process wey see Ms Coladangelo appointed as a non-executive director of di Department of Health.



Ms Coladangelo - friend of di health secretary since dem work on one student radio station for Oxford University - collect appointment for di role - wey come with a £15,000 salary and involve 15 to 20 days of work per year - last September.



Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner don write to di cabinet secretary - UK most senior civil servant - asking am to investigate weda Mr Hancock break ministerial rules by failing to declare di relationship.



One No 10 spokesman insist say dem follow di "correct procedure" but refuse to go into detail.



