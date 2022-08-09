You are here: HomeSports2022 08 09Article 1598807

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Disclaimer

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Mathew Anim Cudjoe named MOTM in Dundee United's loss to Livingston

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Mathew Anim Cudjoe Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Ghanaian winger Mathew Anim Cudjoe put in a virtuoso performance for his Scottish side  Dundee United on  Sunday despite a defeat to Livingston.

The 18-year-old former Kotoko, Legon  Cities winger came on in the 52nd minute as a replacement for Glen  Middleton.

He was unplayable each time he had the ball as he ghosted past opponents like they did not exist in the game.

Anim  Cudjoe sent a fierce shot goalwards but it was tipped wide by Livingston goalkeeper Shamal George.

He was a constant threat to the backline of Livingston and nearly grabbed the equalizer for his side in added time as his shot flew past the left-hand pots by a whisker.

With his side losing 1-0 and not starting the game he was still named the man of the match.

VIDEO BELOW:

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment