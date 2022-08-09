Mathew Anim Cudjoe named MOTM in Dundee United's loss to Livingston

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian winger Mathew Anim Cudjoe put in a virtuoso performance for his Scottish side Dundee United on Sunday despite a defeat to Livingston.



The 18-year-old former Kotoko, Legon Cities winger came on in the 52nd minute as a replacement for Glen Middleton.



He was unplayable each time he had the ball as he ghosted past opponents like they did not exist in the game.



Anim Cudjoe sent a fierce shot goalwards but it was tipped wide by Livingston goalkeeper Shamal George.



He was a constant threat to the backline of Livingston and nearly grabbed the equalizer for his side in added time as his shot flew past the left-hand pots by a whisker.



With his side losing 1-0 and not starting the game he was still named the man of the match.



VIDEO BELOW:



