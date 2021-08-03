Mathew Anim Cudjoe leads new set of Black Satellites players invited to camp

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Legon Cities winger Mathew Anim Cudjoe will lead a new set of Black Satellites players invited to camp to begin preparations for upcoming international assignments.
Head coach Karim Zito, who led Ghana to the CAF U-20 Cup of Nations glory earlier this year, invited 35 players to start the process of building a new team.
The players are expected to report at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
Below is the list of players invited:
1.Kwabena Boateng- Accra Great Olympics FC
2.Emmanuel Ayei- Shalon FC
3.Kweku Boateng- Charity Stars FC
4.Anim Matthew Cudjoe- Legon Cities FC
5.Mensah Ivan Anokye- Zalina FC
6.Ofori MacCarthy- Eleven Wonders FC
7.Samuel Koshie Agbeyingah- Heart of Lions FC
8.James Ampofo- Semper C
9.Frank Boateng- Prestige FC
10.Agyemang Duah Emmanuel- Ebony FC
11.Kobena Gogo Boahen- Swedru All Blacks FC
12.Samari Salifu Abass- Young Apostles FC
13.Emmanuel Osei Asibey- Benab FC
14.Eugene Amporfo Amankwah- Benab FC
15.Mose Salifu Bawa- Cheetah FC
16.Mohaison Mohmoud- Ebony Babies
17.Jonas Naafo- Nania FC
18.Raphic Maftawo- Rences FC
19.Shaibu Abdallah- In God We Trust FC
20.Daniel Owura Akuffo- Still Believe FC
21.John Bitigi- Real Lions FC
22.Zaidan Alhassan- New Edubiase FC
23.Emmanuel Mensah- Simpafi Soccer Academy
24.Kelvin Saaba- Dansoman Bea
25.Daniel Lokka Queye- Vision FC
26.Collins Boah- In God We Trust FC
27.Patrick Arthur- Renees FC
28.Atta Amoss- Offinso United FC
29.Sylvester Antwi- Feyenoord Youth FC
30.Anastasius Satuh- Kasina Nankana FC
31.Bukari Sommed- Bolga All Stars FC
32.Baffoe Isaac- Young Apostles FC
33.Sayibu Yakubu- BYJ
34.Gideon Majambe Armah- Oil City FC
35.Adu Boahen Hayford- Real Lions F