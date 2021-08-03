You are here: HomeSports2021 08 03Article 1323583

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Mathew Anim Cudjoe leads new set of Black Satellites players invited to camp

Legon Cities winger Mathew Anim Cudjoe will lead a new set of Black Satellites players invited to camp to begin preparations for upcoming international assignments.

Head coach Karim Zito, who led Ghana to the CAF U-20 Cup of Nations glory earlier this year, invited 35 players to start the process of building a new team.

The players are expected to report at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Below is the list of players invited:

1.Kwabena Boateng- Accra Great Olympics FC

2.Emmanuel Ayei- Shalon FC

3.Kweku Boateng- Charity Stars FC

4.Anim Matthew Cudjoe- Legon Cities FC

5.Mensah Ivan Anokye- Zalina FC

6.Ofori MacCarthy- Eleven Wonders FC

7.Samuel Koshie Agbeyingah- Heart of Lions FC

8.James Ampofo- Semper C

9.Frank Boateng- Prestige FC

10.Agyemang Duah Emmanuel- Ebony FC

11.Kobena Gogo Boahen- Swedru All Blacks FC

12.Samari Salifu Abass- Young Apostles FC

13.Emmanuel Osei Asibey- Benab FC

14.Eugene Amporfo Amankwah- Benab FC

15.Mose Salifu Bawa- Cheetah FC

16.Mohaison Mohmoud- Ebony Babies

17.Jonas Naafo- Nania FC

18.Raphic Maftawo- Rences FC

19.Shaibu Abdallah- In God We Trust FC

20.Daniel Owura Akuffo- Still Believe FC

21.John Bitigi- Real Lions FC

22.Zaidan Alhassan- New Edubiase FC

23.Emmanuel Mensah- Simpafi Soccer Academy

24.Kelvin Saaba- Dansoman Bea

25.Daniel Lokka Queye- Vision FC

26.Collins Boah- In God We Trust FC

27.Patrick Arthur- Renees FC

28.Atta Amoss- Offinso United FC

29.Sylvester Antwi- Feyenoord Youth FC

30.Anastasius Satuh- Kasina Nankana FC

31.Bukari Sommed- Bolga All Stars FC

32.Baffoe Isaac- Young Apostles FC

33.Sayibu Yakubu- BYJ

34.Gideon Majambe Armah- Oil City FC

35.Adu Boahen Hayford- Real Lions F