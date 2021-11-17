Mathew Anim Cudjoe joins Scottish premiership club Dundee United

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana prodigy Mathew Anim Cudjoe has landed in Scotland where he has agreed terms with top-flight side Dundee United.



The club announced on Wednesday that Cudjoe will join them subject to international clearance.



The 18-year-old forward-thinking midfielder joins the Terrors from Ghanaian side Young Apostles having previously trained with Bayern Munich amid interest from a host of European clubs.



In March 2021, he helped his country lift the U20 African Cup of Nations – playing in all six games throughout the tournament, including the final - in which the Black Stars defeated Uganda U20 2-0.



Sporting Director Tony Asghar said “We are delighted to welcome Mathew to Dundee United, he is a young and exciting talent that we can’t wait to watch develop further over the coming seasons.



“As a club we are continuously aiming to attract talented players – both in our local area, in markets we are well established in and in those that have been less explored.



“We have proven we are a Club that knows how to develop and give opportunities to young players. Mathew is a player we can have high hopes for and we believe we can give him the platform to hone his talent and hopefully have a very strong career.



“Through opportunities created by the rules surrounding Brexit – we have looked at different markets we can look to gain a foothold. It has been a great experience working with the leaders at Young Apostles FC to conclude this deal.



“We are always looking at how we can improve and develop and this opportunity has come at the right time for us to explore. Our aim is now to support Mathew and ensure he adapts to the Club and understands how we can best support him on his journey.”



Mathew will join the Club upon approval of his Visa application and DUTV will have an exclusive first interview with our new man.



Cudjoe is not novice to top-flight football having represented Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko and Legon Cities in the past two seasons.



