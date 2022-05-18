Match report: Samuel Inkoom scores as Hearts of Oak beat Gold Stars

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak have defeated Bibiani Gold Stars by a goal to nil to stay in the top four of the Ghana Premier League table.



The Phobians before the start of the week pleaded for the matchday 29 fixture of the ongoing league season to be postponed.



This is because some of the regular first-team players had fallen sick and were admitted to the hospital.



With the request denied by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Hearts of Oak today honoured the fixture when the team hosted Bibiani Gold Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.



In a game played at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Phobians led after just 12 minutes into the first half when Samuel Inkoom converted a penalty kick.



After recess, Gold Stars upped their game and threatened the defense of Hearts of Oak on a number of occasions.



Unfortunately, the team could not score and had to succumb to a narrow defeat at the end of the 90 minutes.



The win today means Hearts of Oak stays third on the Ghana Premier League table.



